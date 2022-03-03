Inside INdiana Business

Riggs Health Center to open Frankfort clinic

An exterior shot of the Riggs community Health Center in Boone County. (photo courtesy of Riggs Community Health Center)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Riggs Community Health Center Inc. is planning to open a new affordable healthcare center in Frankfort. Riggs, which serves Tippecanoe and Boone counties, says final approvals have been completed and construction is underway to renovate a 7,500-square-foot facility.

Riggs says it will be hiring for a variety of medical assistant, patient services, nursing, and support positions. The facility is expected to open in June.

“Our Riggs team is so excited to open a facility in Frankfort,” said Dr. McQuade-Jones, president of Riggs. “As we have talked to community members over the last several years, it became clear that our services for the underinsured and uninsured are much needed in the community. We look forward to providing the community with local, high-quality primary care.”

The facility will offer primary healthcare through a nurse practitioner team to uninsured and Medicaid and underinsured patients.

The Frankfort clinic will serve Clinton County and the surrounding area. The practice first opened in 1988.

“We are pleased and looking forward to Riggs coming to Frankfort,” says Lorra Archibald, Executive Director of The Healthy Communities of Clinton County Coalition. “Our community-wide social services programs encounter many community members who need affordable high-quality care. Riggs’ ability to see uninsured and underinsured patients fills a great need here.”

