Isolated storms next few days with building heat, humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s and low humidity. Lots of clouds to start Friday morning with storm chances increasing through the day. A few isolated storms possible through the afternoon.

Highs Friday will top out in the mid-80s. Scattered storms will pick up overnight and through the early morning hours Saturday with a stronger storm possible through the morning. The main threat will be damaging winds and some hail. Highs for the day will top out in the upper 80s with increasing humidity.

We should salvage the afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Isolated storm chance for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s with a chance of stronger to severe thunderstorms.

Scattered storm chances will continue through the workweek next week with highs slowly cooling to the mid-80s. It should clear out mid to late week with highs in the lower 80s.