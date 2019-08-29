IUPUI announces interim men’s basketball head coach

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IUPUI’s associate head men’s basketball coach will take over the program on an interim basis.

The university announced Wednesday that Byron Rimm II will serve as interim coach. Rimm joined the program last October.

Jason Gardner resigned as head coach Tuesday after being arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated in Fishers.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

Gardner, Indiana’s 1999 Mr. Basketball from North Central High School, was entering his sixth season as coach of the Jaguars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: