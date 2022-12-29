News

Kayla highlights the most annoying kid toys

Kid-ing with Kayla: Whether it was on sale, on a wish list, or just something you thought your child might like, Kayla Sullivan advises parents to consider how loud it might be before purchasing. Kayla jokingly confirms she regrets buying her son the annoying electronic drum set for Christmas.

Kayla asked her followers to share the most annoying toys their kids got for Christmas:

Recorder

Voice Changer

Cocomelon Toys

Karaoke Machine

Complicated toys that require intricate set up

Keyboard

Yo-Yo that they don’t know how to wind back up so they make their mom do it multiple times

Slime

Nerf Guns

Toys with a bunch of tiny pieces

Giant toys that take up too much space

Bop It

