Lawrence police make arrest following chase

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – One person is in custody following a chase early Wednesday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the Dollar General store located in the 9500 block of Pendleton Pike for a report of a break in just before 2 a.m.

After arriving on scene, officers witnessed the suspect’s vehicle exiting the parking lot.

At that time officers attempted to pull the suspect’s vehicle over, but it refused to stop and instead continued traveling southbound towards 21st Street.

Police say that at some point during the chase, the suspect’s vehicle sustained two flat tires.

The adult male suspect then exited and ran from the vehicle near 40th Street and Brentwood.

Apprehension of the suspect was made a short time later.

The suspect did incur minor injuries during the ordeal. No officers were injured.