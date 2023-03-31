Search
Lebanon police investigating early morning shooting

(Lebanon Police Badge/Facebook)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) –Police in Lebanon are looking for who may be responsible for a shooting early Friday morning, according to a press release.

Police were called for a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Evans Street at 6:00 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a male on the front porch of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Care was provided until medics arrived and transported the man to an Indianpolis hospital. A female on scene was transported to the Lebanon police department for questioning.

Lebanon police say this is an isolated investigation and do not believe there is any concern for the public’s safety.

