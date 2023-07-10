2 dead after single-vehicle crash on West 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on the city’s west side, police say.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash crash in the 2700 block of West 38th Street. Police confirmed that one person was dead at the scene.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with the entrapment of the two people.

Both of the deceased appeared to be adult males, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday morning.

Police nor firefighters did not release a cause for the accident.

This article will be updated as more information is released.