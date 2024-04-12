Search
1 dead in small plane crash near Lafayette, police say

A Tippecanoe County, Indiana, sheriff badge. (Provided Image/Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
by: Associated Press and WISH Staff Reports
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP/WISH) — One person died after a small plane crashed in Lafayette, police said Friday.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered the plane’s wreckage in a field off U.S. 231 northwest of Lafayette. The plane was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. Friday but was believed to have crashed Thursday night.

One fatality has been confirmed, Lt. Greg Frantz said, but the victim’s name was not immediately released.

Deputies said they were waiting on National Transportation Safety Board investigators to arrive at the scene Friday evening.

Jeff Pittard, president of Purdue Aviation LLC, told News 8 that his company owned the aircraft.

