1 dies from crash on city’s north side

The front of an ambulance. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Saturday morning in a crash on the city’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after midnight, just after 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at East 82nd street and Westfield Boulevard.

Police confirmed this crash as fatal.

This crash is under investigation.