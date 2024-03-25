$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Highland for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five white balls in Saturday night’s drawing.

A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at SAV-A-STOP 3, located at 3205 45th St. in Highland.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, March 23, are: 6-23-25-34-51 with the Powerball of 3. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, March 25, is an estimated $800 million, the sixth-largest in game history.