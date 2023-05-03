13-year-old arrested for murder of New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning for murder, New Castle police said.

The New Castle Police Department responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South 21st Street and “A” Avenue. Police found Ernest Thornsbury, 47, who was bloody lying in the road.

First responders arrived and realized Thornsbury had been shot. He was taken to Henry Community Health where he later died.

Police say residents in the area reported hearing gunshots a short time before they arrived

During the investigations, police identified the teenager and three others as possible suspects. The 13-year-old suspect was arrested and the others were let go, a release said Wednesday.

The juvenile’s name has not been released. The police did not provide any additional details on the incident.

News 8 has reached out to the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.