15-year-old dies in Henry County car crash

KENNARD, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old girl died in a Monday night crash of a car on a rural road in Henry County, police say.

The girl was not identified in a news release that Indiana State Police issued Tuesday afternoon.

Henry County Dispatch received a 911 report of a single-vehicle crash about 9:50 p.m. Monday near the 4000 block of South Kennard Road. That’s about 2 miles south of the town of Kennard.

An Indiana State Police investigator determined another girl, from New Castle, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Kennard Road near West County Road 450 South when the car for an undetermined reason left the road, went into a field, and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The 15-year-old girl who died was riding in the backseat on the passenger side. The girl was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both the driver and another female front-seat passenger were treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening.