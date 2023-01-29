Local

17-year-old student dies in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Greenfield Central High School student died Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of County Road 500 North and County Road 50 East for a single-vehicle crash. That’s located in Maxwell, about two miles north of Greenfield, near Maxwell Intermediate School, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Deputies arrived and called for the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team to respond because of the severity of the crash.

Dylan Palmer was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse when traveling west on 500 North from State Road 9 when it went off the road and flipped near 50 East.

Palmer died at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, police say

The crash was witnessed by two people who stood by until rescue and police arrived, according to police.

The sheriff’s office suspects speed as the leading factor in the crash.