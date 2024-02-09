2 arrested after explosive devices found in Connersville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Fayette County say they have arrested two people after explosive devices were found at a home in Connersville.

Connersville Police Department officers were dispatched Thursday to investigate “suspicious devices” at a home at 20th Street and Vermont Avenue, just west of Reid Health.

Upon arrival, the officers located “what appeared to be explosive devices” at the front and back doors of the home, Connersville police said in a release Friday.

Members of the Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team arrived at the home and “rendered the devices safe by way of controlled detonation,” CPD said.

Officers searched the Vermont Avenue home and no other devices were found.

Detectives were able to locate and arrest two people involved in the incident, which Connersville police described as an “isolated domestic issue.”

“This investigation has shown to be an isolated domestic issue and we have no reason to question the safety of neighbors, schools, or the community as a whole,” CPD Public Information Officer Det. Clint Brown said in a release.

Booking photos of the suspects were not immediately available.