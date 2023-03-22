4 hurt in crash closing I-74 in Boone County

JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Three drivers and a passenger were hurt in a crash involving two semitractor-trailers and a utility van, closing Interstate 74 in both directors for several hours Tuesday afternoon in Boone County, police say.

Boone County sheriff’s deputies and Jamestown Police Department officers were sent about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to a section of I-74 that’s about 5 miles northeast of the State Road 75 exit for Jamestown. The crash site was about 13 miles southeast of Crawfordsville.

Investigators say Ardis Tucker, 53, of St. Paul, Indiana, was eastbound in the right lane when the front, driver-side tire blew. The semi collided with a white Ram ProMaster utility van, driven by Jason Marshall, 49, of Indianapolis, who was also going eastbound but in the left lane.

Both vehicles crossed the median and crashed into another semitractor-trailer, driven by Nathaniel Adams, 30, of Indianapolis.

The utility van rolled, and passenger Geneva Chesnut, 39, of New Castle, was trapped inside.

Adams, Chesnut and Marshall were taken by ambulance and Tucker was airlift to medical facilities for the treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the crash, said a news release from Detective Morganne T. Carpenter with the sheriff’s office.

Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday that all lanes of I-74 had reopened.