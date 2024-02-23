$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A winning Powerball ticket purchased in September 2023 will expire on March 18. Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Stop on the Way 10 located at 422 Spring St. in Fort Wayne for the Sept. 18, 2023, drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 18 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, are: 2-21-26-40-42 with the Powerball of 9.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.

Must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.