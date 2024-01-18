9-time felon sentenced to 9 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to federal prison after a scuffle with officers whilst he was on parole.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Zachary Hutchinson was on parole due to a battery incident in 2010 in which he was convicted.

Parole agents from the Indiana Department of Corrections visited Hutchinson’s home in September 2020. However, as soon as Hutchinson opened the door for the agents, they saw a handgun on his couch.

The officers instructed Hutchinson to put his hands behind his back, but instead of complying with them, he stepped toward his couch and reached for his gun. Hutchinson told officers “kill me now” while going for the gun.

Agents were able to detain him, searching his person they found two grams of methamphetamine in his pockets.

At the time of his arrest, Hutchinson had nine prior convictions in Indiana which included strangulation, battery, robbery, and resisting law enforcement.

“This defendant’s many felony convictions and years served in jail have not deterred him from continuing to illegally arm himself,” said Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

U.S. Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson imposed the sentence, who also ordered a three-year probation after Hutchinson’s release and a $900 fine.