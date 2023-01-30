Local

ACLU of Indiana hosting 4th annual LGBTQ Statehouse Day on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and LGBTQ activists, supporters, and organizations will gather alongside legislators at the statehouse on Monday to discuss new bills that they say challenge the rights of LGBTQ Hoosiers.

Speakers will address several bills introduced in this legislative session that the ACLU says push trans youth and adults out of public life.

“A record number of bills attacking the rights of LGBTQ Hoosiers have been filed this session, and the community will be out in force to oppose these harmful bills,” the ACLU of Indiana said in a statement.

Those who plan to be at the event say they will call out bills that ban gender-affirming treatment. Gender-affirming care includes the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of physical and mental health conditions, including sex reassignment therapies, for transgender individuals, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The group will also bring attention to legislation that censors in-school discussions of issues that affect LGBTQ people, bills that restrict books about LGBTQ persons, and bills that limit people’s ability to update their gender information on state-issued ID cards.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south atrium of the statehouse. It includes a resource fair, lunch, and comments from various speakers. No RSVP is required.