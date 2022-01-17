Local

Admission is free to Conner Prairie on MLK Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration returns to Connor Prairie with new activities and a community market.

It will include activities, music and discussions that will focus on the 1950s and 1960s Civil Rights Movement and the social justice issues of today.

There will be a visual artist to construct a mural in real time that showcases the idea of social justice through artistic expression and spoken word poetry session and a reflection of Civil Rights speeches to inspire guests throughout the day.

The day will also include a live performance and a new social justice quilt project to engage in the ideas and meanings of social justice symbols.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana will be hosting a blood drive and Midwest Food Bank will be hosting a food drive and accepting food donations throughout the day.

Fishers Health Department will be offering COVID vaccinations and flu shots. The Center for Africana Studies & Culture at IUPUI, Indiana League of Women Voters will be offering on-site voter registration.

Sewa International, Indiana Humanities and Racial Equity Community Network of Fishers will also be an attendance.

Capacity is limited. Entry is by timed ticket only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.