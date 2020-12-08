American Legion in Indianapolis remembers 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local veterans took time Monday to honor Americans killed on this day 79 years ago.

Monday marked Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The American Legion in Indianapolis had a ceremony Monday morning. Attendees watched a video, witnessed a flag ceremony, heard “Taps” being played, and watched as a wreath was tossed into the river. The ceremony honored of 3,500 Americans either killed or injured on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan attacked the naval base in Hawaii.

“These guys gave their all for our contry and it’s very important that we keep their memories alive. As I said today, there are still families that are still dealing with the loss of those people,” said Allen Connelly, department commander with American Legion Indiana.

Remembering fallen heroes is a little tougher during a pandemic; the Legion took extra precautions to protect those involved.