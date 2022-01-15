Local

Bargain hunters find low-cost unique items at Greater Indy Garage Sale and Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bargain hunter’s paradise is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale and Marketplace is happening at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion and Champions Pavilion. It will end Sunday at 4 p.m.

There will be about 400 booths in two pavilions, so shoppers can expect to find many different items such as antiques, collectibles, jewelry, new and used clothing, arts and crafts, furniture and electronics for low prices.

For those who are 12 and older one-day tickets are $5 and two-day tickets cost $7. Kids under the age of 12 can visit free of charge.

Masks will not be required while visiting the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center for fully vaccinated individuals in public outdoor settings.

Those who are unvaccinated are are encouraged to wear a face covering and should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on when wearing a face covering is warranted.