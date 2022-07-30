Local

Bicyclist dies after struck by SUV on near-west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a bicycle has died after being struck by an SUV Friday night near the intersection of West Michigan Street and North Goodlet Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police and medics were called to the near-west side intersection shortly after 8:20 p.m. Friday. The crash site is a few blocks east of North Tibbs Avenue.

IMPD says alcohol use may have been a factor in the incident. The vehicle did not stay on scene initially, police say, but stopped about two blocks down from the incident. Police say the driver then got out of his vehicle and stood with a group of witnesses as police arrived.

According to IMPD, police initially did not identify the vehicle or the driver until witnesses pointed both out to police.

There was no further description of the male suspect.