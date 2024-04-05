Black Church Coalition summit shares frustration with public officials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Safe and Healthy Communities Summit, organized by the Black Church Coalition in Indianapolis, brought 500 Black faith leaders and community members together on Thursday night.

LaNette Boone and the Rev. Darrell Brooks, on Friday’s “Daybreak,” discussed the summit, its goals for the community, and the group’s disappointment in city leaders.

“Indianapolis- Tonight, hundreds of leaders for the Black Church Coalition gathered at Light of the World Christian Church to make demands stemming their 8-month Safe and Healthy Communities campaign.

“‘Over the last year, we have engaged over 1300 people in Marion County in conversations and community meetings,’ said Adia Smith, BCC Central Committee Member.

“We are grateful for the elected officials who attended tonight’s meeting and heard our demands. We are disappointed that despite the Mayor’s commitment before November’s election to engage us on these demands, he did not attend the action. There has yet to be any effort to hear our demands as well, said Darrell Brooks, Clergy Chair for the Black Church Coalition.

“Despite the disappointment in the Mayor’s absence that resonated throughout the evening, there was excitement for the commitments made by IMPD Chief Chris Bailey to build a civilian-led data transparency department in the next 12-18 months and engage a third-party entity that could review the large number of police-involved shootings from last year.

“The BCC also celebrated a commitment from Senator Andrea Hunley to draft and champion legislation allowing Marion County to tax the wealthy elite their fair share to build new revenue transformational investments into ending poverty.

“The Black Church Coalition is still committed to presenting its demands to Mayor Hogsett and will work to schedule an opportunity quickly. The BCC is grateful for the additional elected members who chose to attend: Senator Fady Qaddoura, Council President Vop, Councilor Brienne Delaney, and Councilor Jesse Brown.”