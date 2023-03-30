Body found in car submerged in pond along I-74

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A person was found dead Wednesday night in a car partially submerged in a pond along I-74, Brownsburg Fire Territory says.

A call was received shortly after 7:05 p.m. Wednesday about a red, two-door car in a pond along the 500 block of Pit Road, which is near the Hendricks County Road 600 North overpass for I-74.

Divers about 10 minutes later pulled a body from the car. No other people were found in the car.

No one had reported seeing the car go into the water, but police were going to check logs for any reports, Powell says.

The Hendricks County coroner was working to identify the person. Powell says rescuers did not say if the person was male or female.