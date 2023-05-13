Body of male found in White River near nature preserve

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a white male was found on the White River in Anderson, police said Saturday.

In a release made by the Anderson Police Department Saturday, at around 9:55 a.m., investigators were dispatched to the White River near the Rangeline Nature Preserve after a kayaker called to report a possible body in the water.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the kayaker, and later located the male about a quarter-mile west of Rangeline Road with the assistance of the Anderson Fire Department.

Officers have not shared the identity of the male and are working to determine the circumstances behind the male’s death. No further information was immediately available by Saturday afternoon.