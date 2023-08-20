Butler University welcomes freshmen class

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s back-to-school season, and some college students are getting ready for the 2023/2024 year.

Butler University welcomed a new class of Bulldogs on Saturday. There will be 1,172 new freshmen. They have an average G.P.A of 3.9 and 29 valedictorians. 600 of the freshmen are Hoosiers. This is the most in the University’s 168-year history.

“Students from 38 states comprise this year’s incoming class, which speaks to our growing national reputation,” said James Danko, president of Butler University. University officials also report 22% of the class identifies as students of color. This is the most racially diverse class in Butler’s 168-year history.

“It’s evidence that students and their families still see value in institutions—like Butler—that provide a premium education and position graduates for future success in their chosen careers,” said Danko.

The university is home to about 5,000 students. According to their website. “Ninety-eight percent of our graduates have a job or enter grad school within six months of graduation.”

According to a news release, “majors in the sciences are popular with this year’s class. Of students who declared majors, biology was the most popular, followed by health sciences and pre-pharmacy. Majors from across the University that experienced significant growth include communication sciences & disorders, theatre, criminology, psychology, history, and software engineering.”

Butler University students will begin class Wednesday.