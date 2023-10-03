Carmel named best small city in America

The American flag flutters in the wind on July 4, 2023, in Carmel, Ind. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Almost one-third of Americans say they prefer the suburban lifestyle, and WalletHub’s Best Small City in America is right here in central Indiana.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently released its list of the nation’s best small cities for 2023. Their researchers compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000, with a variety of factors taken into account.

WalletHub looked at five key dimensions:

Affordability

Economic Health

Education and Health

Quality of Life

Safety

The researchers only looked at the “city proper,” WalletHub says, and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area.

When the numbers were tallied up one city was on top: Carmel, which got high marks for factors including home ownership, median household income, and public safety.

Other cities included on the list are Westfield, Fishers, Zionsville, Noblesville, and Brownsburg.

Click here to view the entire list.