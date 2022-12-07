Local

Christmas tree prices increase in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With rising diesel fuel prices, the cost of transportation and labor shortages are to blame for an increase in the price of your Christmas tree.

Jimmy Gore, whose family runs Gore Christmas Trees in Indianapolis said he had to raise prices by a few dollars.

“We just try to keep up with inflation. With the cost of delivery this year, diesel fuel is almost triple the cost of what it was a year ago today,” Gore said.

The price of a tree at Gore’s ranges from $55 to $75 depending on the type and height of the tree.

Despite the increases, some customers say they will continue to shop local and buy real trees, rather than buy an artificial tree.

“We just feel that it’s the right thing to do, to be loyal especially in todays economy. It’s easier to go some place where its less expensive,” Chris Cleveland, who has been shopping at Gore’s for 56 years, said.

A changing economy is also causing the price of trees to increase. Gore said large suppliers are moving away from growing Christmas trees and turning to more profitable crops.

“They’re getting into growing other things, growing green beans in the south, they’re growing corn, they’re growing all kinds of different plants,” he said.

Gore said even with the price increase, there is still a lot of demand for natural Christmas trees.