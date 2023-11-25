Circle of Lights light up downtown Indianapolis for 61st year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cold weather and chances of snow on Sunday aren’t the only things bringing in the winter holiday season to Indianapolis.

The 61st Annual Circle of Lights was the main event Friday night on Monument Circle. News 8’s photojournalist Tahj Reeves talked to people who endured the weather to see the spectacular annual tradition.

Watch the video above to hear and see more.