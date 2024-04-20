City Dogs Grocery celebrates 5 years in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City Dogs Grocery is celebrating its fifth anniversary at Fountain Square on Saturday, offering sweet treats for pet owners and their furry friends!

The City Dogs’ Fountain Square location, 1028 Virginia Ave Suite 110, is just one of three pet supply stores in Indianapolis.

The store will offer treats for adults and their dogs, giveaways, promos, and free goodie bags from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Christi Rider, owner of City Dogs Grocery, opened her business after working as a nurse for 20 years. Rider was ready for a career change, and with the support of her husband, she turned her passion and love for animals into a successful local pet destination, focusing on pet nutrition and supplements.

“Especially for a small business, it’s tough out there, so making it to five years is big. That’s only possible because of the community and the help of our customers and the loyalty from them. It’s a big celebration and we’re just happy to be here and thankful that we’re able to make it for five years,” she said.

City Dogs Grocery offers only the best in health nutrition and treats, toys, and accessories, according to the store’s website. Rider says all products are hand-picked by her before going on the shelf.