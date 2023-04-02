Clark-Pleasant schools cancel classes Monday

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, based in Whiteland, announced in a statement Sunday it has canceled classes for Monday.

A communications coordinator with the school says some of the school buildings are still having power issues, and roads leading to the school are still blocked from Friday’s storm damage.

Officials with the school said in a statement they will reassess the situation Monday and provide updates in moving forward.