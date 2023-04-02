Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Clark-Pleasant schools cancel classes Monday

A school bus extends a stop arm. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, based in Whiteland, announced in a statement Sunday it has canceled classes for Monday.

A communications coordinator with the school says some of the school buildings are still having power issues, and roads leading to the school are still blocked from Friday’s storm damage.

Officials with the school said in a statement they will reassess the situation Monday and provide updates in moving forward.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
International News /
Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting
National News /
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
News /
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
National News /