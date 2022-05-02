Local

Community Health collects 13,000 pounds of unwanted medication

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network says its recent drug take back event was a success.

The hospital network says it collected more than 13,000 pounds of unwanted, unused, and expired medication in take back events Saturday at Community MD Anderson Cancer Center North, Community Hospitals Anderson, East, and South, and during a similar event at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo on April 23.

The collection drives at Community Health hospitals were part of Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The last nationwide take back event in October yielded 744,082 pounds — or 372 tons — of medication.