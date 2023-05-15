Cook Medical to cut 500 jobs for strategic success

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington-based Cook Medical announced its plans Monday to cut hundreds of jobs as a part of its strategic strategy to implement a new five-year vision.

According to the Cook Medical website, it will be implementing a reduction in the size of its global workforce by 500 people, which is about 4% of its total employees. “It is a decision that we are convinced is critical to achieving our long-term success and our vision for who we want to be as an organization,” said a news release on the website.

Impacted employees are expected to receive an email between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday outlining the next steps for a conversation with an assigned leader and human resources.

Noted in the announcement, no hourly manufacturing employees or hourly employees in distribution centers will be impacted.

Cook Medical is a family-owned medical device company that works with physicians to develop devices that are less invasive for patients.