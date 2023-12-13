Cooper’s Hawk shares easy last-minute holiday gift ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Indianapolis has some great ideas if you’re still looking for last-minute holiday gifts. They have cool wine gifts perfect for parties, work buddies, or family.

General Manager Scott Frazier shared with News 8 reporter Amicia Ramsey the best three-holiday wines from Cooper’s Hawk. Frazier explained how to pick the right wines and make a festive charcuterie.

First, Camille Festive is inspired by the Feast of St. Lucia. Then, there’s Carne Rosso, a special gift just for members. Finally, Lux Sparkling brings the bubbles for that extra holiday spirit.

Cooper’s Hawk also has more than just bottles of wine. They’ve got holiday gift sets, cool wine accessories, and tips on making your wine gift look even more awesome.

Cooper’s Hawk has the perfect wine gifts for you whether you’re celebrating the Feast of St. Lucia or just spreading holiday joy. They make last-minute shopping easy! Watch for some tips from the experts on making your holiday season extra special. So, if you’re looking Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant has got your back to help you with stress-free holiday gifting.