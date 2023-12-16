Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Couple escape house fire in Bargersville

Couple escape house fire in Bargersville

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A couple and their dogs escaped a house fire in Bargersville early Friday morning.

At 5:25 a.m. Friday, a husband, wife, and their family dogs escaped smoke and flames in their house by crawling out their bedroom window on Eastview Drive in Bargersville, Indiana. The homeowner credited their smoke alarm for alerting them to the fire, allowing them to escape. The homeowner told officials with the Bargersville Fire Department he heard the smoke alarm and opened the bedroom door, where he encountered thick smoke and high heat conditions.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

According to fire investigators, the house sustained $150,000 in damage. Fire investigators believe a kerosene space heater caused the fire.

The White River Township Fire Department, the Greenwood Fire Department, and the Whiteland Fire Department assisted Bargersville firefighters with the incident.

Picture of the kerosene space heater that caused the house fire. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Fire Department
Scene of the incident on Eastview Drive in Bargersville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Fire Department)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

U.S. adults eat a meal’s...
Health Spotlight /
Jury awards $148 million in...
National News /
Indiana Economic Development Corporation seeking...
I-Team 8 /
Braun: No Israel aid without...
All Indiana Politics /
Eddie Murphy back in action...
All Indiana /
The Rojas Roofing story
Life.Style.Live! /
Health Spotlight: Robotic tech helps...
Health Spotlight /
Tasty Takeout: Culinary Crossroads
All Indiana /