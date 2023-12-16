Couple escape house fire in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A couple and their dogs escaped a house fire in Bargersville early Friday morning.

At 5:25 a.m. Friday, a husband, wife, and their family dogs escaped smoke and flames in their house by crawling out their bedroom window on Eastview Drive in Bargersville, Indiana. The homeowner credited their smoke alarm for alerting them to the fire, allowing them to escape. The homeowner told officials with the Bargersville Fire Department he heard the smoke alarm and opened the bedroom door, where he encountered thick smoke and high heat conditions.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

According to fire investigators, the house sustained $150,000 in damage. Fire investigators believe a kerosene space heater caused the fire.

The White River Township Fire Department, the Greenwood Fire Department, and the Whiteland Fire Department assisted Bargersville firefighters with the incident.