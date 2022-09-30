Local

Death investigation underway after east side house fire

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police and firefighters were investigating Friday morning after a body was found at the scene of a house fire on the city’s east side.

Just after 4 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a report of a house fire with entrapment in the 2200 block of North Arlington Avenue, just south of 23rd Street.

Firefighters at the scene tell News 8 that a body was found at the scene of the fire.

Police and fire investigators were still working to determine how the person died. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD officer receives minor injuries in crash with suspected drunk driver

Local /

Friday’s business headlines

Business /

Marvel Universe to take center stage at Sunday’s Colts-Titans game

Local /

Jackson set to make Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.