Death investigation underway after east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police and firefighters were investigating Friday morning after a body was found at the scene of a house fire on the city’s east side.

Just after 4 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a report of a house fire with entrapment in the 2200 block of North Arlington Avenue, just south of 23rd Street.

Firefighters at the scene tell News 8 that a body was found at the scene of the fire.

Police and fire investigators were still working to determine how the person died. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.