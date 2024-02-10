Driver hits, kills man on Stop 11 Road; 3rd pedestrian death in 4 days

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9, 2024, to the fatal crash at the intersection of East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night along a major road on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

The pedestrian death involving a vehicle was the third in Indianapolis since Tuesday. One of the other deaths happened just about a mile from Friday night’s crash.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7:15 p.m. Friday to the fatal crash in the 2500 block of East Stop 11 Road east of Madison Avenue. That’s in a commercial area that includes an Indianapolis Public Library branch about a mile north of the Greenwood Park Mall.

The driver remained at the crash scene after the man was struck and killed. The driver later was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw, a standard practice, IMPD says.

Traffic was expected to be impacted for several hours as a fatal accident team was investigating, police say.