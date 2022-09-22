Local

Duke Energy offers up-close look at electric vehicle charging

WESTFIELD, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Duke Energy’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Garage is coming to the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 23, for the Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show.

A large pop-up trailer will feature a walk-through interactive experience for participants to see how easy it is to charge an electric vehicle at home or in public, while also learning about Duke Energy’s EV initiatives.

The EV Garage is designed to look like a home so visitors can picture what it would be like to charge an EV at their own home or garage. Visitors can learn about different types of charging infrastructure and understand how an EV could fit into their lives.

The EV Garage will be located at the northwest end of the Grand Park Events Center.