Eskenazi Health opens their farmer’s market for the summer

by: Lakyn McGee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You can now grab a variety of local produce and other items at the Eskenazi Health Farmer’s Market.

Items will be on sale every Tuesday through Sept. 12, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Matthew R. Gutwein Commonground in front of the main entrance to Eskenzai Hospital.

Vendors include Pup and the Pepper, Elephant Gardens, Buttermilk Mountain, Eat Surreal, It’s On and Poppin Popcorn, Lainies Goats & Co., RubitUP Spice Blend, The Spa at Eskenazi Health, and Fifth Third Bank.

“I am very excited to see our line-up of vendors during our summertime Farmer’s Markets.  Some of Indiana’s brightest and finest local vendors will be showcased Tuesdays at Eskenazi Health,” said Jeff Noyed, lifestyle health, and wellness manager with Eskenazi Health. “Our unique Commonground is a welcoming outdoor venue where everyone may stop by to enjoy great food and fellowship in a fantastic atmosphere. All of us are looking forward to supporting local Hoosiers in our first Farmer’s Market of the season on May 16.”

