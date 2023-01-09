Local

Fire damages 2 homes near Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two homes near Fountain Square were damaged Monday morning when a fire that started in the first home jumped to the second, Indianapolis firefighters said.

At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire at Hartford and Sanders Streets. That’s a neighborhood just south of Morris and Shelby Streets close to the South Split.

The fire created large flames that could be seen from the Salesforce tower camera on Monument Circle and by drivers on the interstate.

The fire started in a vacant house and crept into a second house next door, firefighters at the scene tell News 8. The second home is occupied but firefighters were not sure if anyone was home at the time.

IFD says something similar happened in September when a fire that began in the vacant home spread to the neighboring residence.

The fire caused about $150,000 in damage, a fire chief at the scene tells News 8.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.