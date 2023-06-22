Fishers community celebrates Spark!Fishers with concerts and parade

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The annual weeklong Spark!Fishers festival will wrap up its events with a car and art show, free concert, parade, and fireworks.

“Our annual festival takes over downtown Fishers the last full week of June, running from Tuesday, June 20, through Saturday, June 24,” said, Ashley Elrod, a spokesperson for the City of Fishers.

The celebrations will feature live music, local vendors, and kid and teen zones. Some zone activities require a pre-purchased wristband.

Anyone interested can purchase wristbands online.

Events include: