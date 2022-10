Local

Fishers food, beverage tax approved to begin Dec. 1

The Fishers City Council on the night of Oct. 10, 2022, approved a 1% food and beverage tax. It starts Dec. 1. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It will soon get more expensive to eat and drink at restaurants in Fishers.

The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax. News 8 first reported on the tax last week.

The extra cash will be used to fund a $170 million event center that would house the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team.

The city government says the tax will be paid by customers, not by bar and restaurant owners.

The new tax will take effect Dec. 1.