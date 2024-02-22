Fishers unveils $33 million District South Project

FISHERS, Ind. (WIBC) — Fishers mayor Scott Fadness expects a record year with groundbreaking developments, starting with the unveiling of a $33 million project called District South.

He said the new project on the south side of 116th Street has no tax ramifications for residents of the Hamilton County city.

“We have accounted for that in both our infrastructure and economic development incentives, so there are no tax implications on our residents,” Fadness said. “This is a self-sustaining project, so we don’t believe there will be any adverse tax impacts on our residents.”

In a news release, Fishers city government says that the $33 million investment brings an urban village concept to the Nickel Plate District, including a new headquarters for the Annex Group and four additional buildings with a mix of office space, commercial suites, and apartment homes.

“It’s really important to have wins, successes, and energy and make it a dynamic place for people to want to live and work,” the Republican mayor added in the release.

According to the plans, District South will have five buildings and create a multigenerational, mixed-use village that will be walkable, bike-friendly, pet-friendly, and directly connected to the Cheeney Creek Trail and the Nickel Plate Trail.