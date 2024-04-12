Five people, two chickens rescued from Eagle Creek homeless camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to a homeless camp along Eagle Creek around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, where five people and multiple animals were found trapped due to rising flood waters.

A witness at the neighboring gas station said first responders closed West Raymond Street to make the rescue.

“I don’t like to see anybody in a dire situation like that,” said April Cox, a witness and employee at Joe’s Junction, a store at the Phillips 66 gas station near the 2200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

The Wayne Township Fire Department was the lead responding unit.

It said only one person at the flooded Eagle Creek homeless camp had to be rescued by boat because of fast-moving water. First responders helped the other four up the embankment or they climbed out themselves.

Once the people were rescued, the firefighters returned for the animals. Wayne Township reports rescuing two chickens. In a post on X, the Indianapolis Fire Department said it rescued two additional dogs.

“I just saw a whole bunch of emergency vehicles, fire department, ambulances, police cars, and a rescue team,” Cox said. “A water rescue team to rescue the homeless [individuals].

Wayne Township was first called to the camp to investigate. First responders called in water teams from both the Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Departments.

“They kinda come together as a little homeless community and try to help each other out the best way they can, and I guess they built a shelter down there for all of them to gather at,” Cox said. “That’s a community in itself.

After the rescue, Wayne Township recovered medicine from the camp. IMPD’s homeless unit also responded.