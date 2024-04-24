Forty5 and GANGGANG to host music festival to celebrate Black artistry and authorship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — GANGGANG and Forty5 have partnered to create the inaugural I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll Festival, Indiana’s first one-day festival honoring Black artistry and authorship.

Alan Bacon, one of the founders of GANGGANG stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins.

Award-winning musician Janelle Monáe will headline the festival that also features live performances by Gary Clark Jr., Robert Randolph, Joy Oladokun, Meet Me @ the Altar, and Inner Peace.

“Indiana has a very expansive history in music…Our contributions to what that looks like on a national scale on a world scale and having the opportunity to celebrate the contributions of black artists and Indiana artists as well that have contributed to the genre in our city is gonna be huge,” Bacon said.

In addition to our artist lineup, local DJs, such as Mr. Kinetik and DJ SoundsByCam, will be performing in-between each set. Guitarist Maline Moye will be playing the National Anthem as a May Day celebration supporting “Colored Troops” from Civil War. May 18 was considered the U.S. Colored Troops’ Black Military Honor Day because they were not recognized by the state of Indiana in the Veteran’s ceremonies.

“This allows us an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of those black war heroes,” Bacon said.

The festival will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the American Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

