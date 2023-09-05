Franciscan Health to host drive-thru flu shot clinics

A sign on the side of a Franciscan Health facility in Indianapolis in October 2022. Franciscan Health is offering multiple drive-through flu shot clinics in central Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To help Hoosiers prepare for flu season, Franciscan Health is hosting multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics this month and next in central Indiana.

Flu shots will be available to anyone 6 months and older and patients 5 years and older can also receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Franciscan will also offer shingles and pneumonia vaccines.

Find a flu shot clinic near you

Saturday, Sept. 9 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Camby Franciscan Physician Network Heartland Internal Medicine parking lot, 10701 Alliance Dr.

| Sunday, Sept. 10 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Indianapolis Franciscan Health Indianapolis, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. Clinic on the south end of campus in the drive-through garage next to the helipad

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Beech Grove Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine parking lot, 2030 Churchman Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 24 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Indianapolis Franciscan Physician Network CityWay Family Medicine parking lot, 426 S. Alabama St. Parking passes will be validated

Thursday, Sept. 28 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Columbus Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care parking lot, 123 2nd St.

Saturday, Sept. 30 | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Carmel Franciscan Health Carmel, 12188-B N. Meridian St. Clinic underneath hospital awning

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Beech Grove Franciscan Physician Network Beech Grove Family Medicine parking lot, 2030 Churchman Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 8 | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Mooresville Franciscan Health Mooresville, 1001 Hadley Rd. Clinic in front of the Medical Pavilion building underneath the awning

Thursday, Oct. 12 | Columbus Franciscan Physician Network Columbus Primary & Specialty Care parking lot, 123 2nd St.

Saturday, Oct. 14 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Greenwood Franciscan Health Stones Crossing, 1703 W. Stones Crossing Rd., parking lot on building’s west side

Sunday, Oct. 15 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Indianapolis Franciscan Health Indianapolis, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. Clinic on the south end of campus in the drive-through garage next to the helipad

| Saturday, Oct. 22 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Greenwood Franciscan Health Stones Crossing, 1703 W. Stones Crossing Rd., parking lot on building’s west side



Those attending the clinic are asked to dress appropriately to receive the vaccine, bring their insurance card, and be prepared to fill out paperwork. Those with no insurance or who choose to self-pay will be charged $40 by cash, check, or debit card. If requesting a COVID shot, bring proof of vaccination.

For more information, call the Franciscan Health Immunization Department at 317-528-6374.