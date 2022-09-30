Local

Friday is International Podcast Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re like millions of other Americans, you love listening to podcasts.

Over one-third of Americans listen to podcasts regularly, according to data collected by Statista, and just over 60% of the U.S. population age 12 and up say they have listened to a podcast at least once.

Kate Young, the host of the popular “This is Purdue” podcast, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about podcasting and its booming popularity.

“It’s something that you can listen to and do without staring at a screen. So, while you’re walking your dog, while you’re doing the dishes, while you’re working on laundry, right? It’s a really popular way to hear a story or hear about some of your favorite topics, but not be staring at a screen,” Young explained.

One big advantage to podcasting is that it’s a free medium, Young says.

“You can listen to podcasts on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. It’s all free and that’s kind of a misconception in the industry, still. It’s a completely free medium.”

There are “a ton” of benefits for people who want to get into podcasting, according to Young.

“It’s great for SEO, it’s great for your social media channels. If you’re on Youtube, you can skyrocket those Youtube views as well.”

Young also discussed the “This is Purdue” podcast and its role as the university’s official podcast.

“We tell stories from all across the Purdue sphere. We have STEM, athletics, cancer research, um, all of Purdue’s wonderful ties to NASA. So, we have a variety of guests. No matter what you’re into, I promise there’ll be an episode for you. We’re the only storytelling podcast in the Big 10, so we’re really at the forefront of podcasting here.”

Head to the Purdue University website to check out the podcast. It can also be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

Listeners can also find a wide range of podcasts featuring News 8 personalities and community leaders via the All Indiana Podcast Network.