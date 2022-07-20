Local

Friend of Greenwood park shooting victim Victor Gomez saw him moments before he died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friends of 30-year-old Victor Gomez are sharing their pain of losing their friend in Sunday’s shooting in Greenwood Park Mall.

Gomez is one of three people killed in the shooting. The others are husband and wife, Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37.

Maria Gutierrez, a friend of Gomez, says she saw Gomez moments before the shooting. She says she saw Victor Gomez at the mall Sunday afternoon.

Gutierrez says Gomez was a family man and a good friend.

“I reached out to him, and I told him, ‘I’m going to record you, and send it to my brother,’ because he used to be in high school with my brother,” Gutierrez, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Gutierrez says Gomez was a husband, a father, and a loving son. A picture of Gomez was shared from a GoFundMe page that’s been set up. He’s the owner of Tru Marble and Granite in Indianapolis, and according to Gutierrez, he was a hard worker.

“He put the granite at my brother’s house, and for a lot of my clients. Me being a realtor, I mean, we’d get him a lot of clients,” Gutierrez said. “He’s well known. Victor is well known in the community because he’s been doing a great job with what he was doing.”

She says he also had a sense of humor.

“He was a nice person. He liked to joke a lot. We used to joke a lot.”

She says his death has been difficult for a lot of people in the community.

“I’m sending my condolences to the family because I can’t imagine their pain and to not only the Hispanic community because it’s for everybody in general, because this can happen to anybody, anywhere,” Gutierrez said. “It’s just shocking, and then when you know the person who was shot or that was killed, it’s worse because you can’t feel their pain of the family. You can’t, but it is sad.”

Gutierrez also says she has a brother who attended Perry Meridian High School with Gomez. A GoFundMe page has been created for donations to support the Gomez family.