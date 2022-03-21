Local

Friends, family remember 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old DeShawn Holloway, who was killed in car accident Friday.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holloway was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.

Just a few miles from the scene of the accident, those who knew and loved Holloway came together to release balloons in his memory.

Rodney Bonds, Holloway’s English teacher at George Washington High School, was there to pay his respects.

“I saw him every day. He was a great kid,” Bonds said.

It was Holloway’s first year at the school. Bonds says he watched the 15-year-old adjust to his new environment over time.

“He was kind of shy at the beginning part of the school year. But, I saw him grow throughout the year,” Bonds said. “I talked to [his] mom about how he was in a shell, but George Washington opened their arms up to him to become family.”

Bonds says he and Holloway shared a love for basketball. Holloway played for the school basketball team.

“If you asked him to do something, he would go at it with 100 percent,” Bonds said.

Holloway’s sister, a senior at George Washington High School, was also involved in the accident. Family members say she was released from the hospital over the weekend.