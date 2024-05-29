Get jazzed for the 2024 Carmel Jazz Fest

The 2024 Carmel Jazz Festival is set for Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. The artist lineup includes Average White Band, Tim Cunningham, and Dave Bennett. (Provided Photo/Carmel Jazz Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music lovers, mark your calendars for the second annual Carmel Jazz Fest this August.

The Carmel Jazz Festival is set for Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. It will feature international, national, and local jazz, blues, and R&B artists across five stages, including all three venues inside The Center for the Performing Arts.

Musical acts include Average White Band, Dave Bennett, Tim Cunningham, Danny Lerman, and jazz bands from Indiana University, Butler University, Ball State University and the University of Indianapolis.

Fans of the late Tony Bennett won’t want to miss a special performance by the Carmel Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonia Bennett, the legendary singer’s daughter and a superstar in her own right.

Additional performers will be announced over the next few months.

In addition to lots of live music, Carmel Jazz Fest will also have beer, wine, and food selections from local vendors.

Presale for lawn passes, all-inclusive tickets, and exclusive VIP tickets is already underway. Visit the Carmel Jazz Festival website for ticket information.